Put another player on Georgia’s list for the 2026 class. Roswell running back Nick Peal, the younger brother of former Bulldog defensive back Chris Peal, has committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back had a standout senior season, carrying the football 192 times for 1,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had seven games where he ran for over 100 yards, including a tremendous performance against Milton. Against one of the state’s top programs, Peal rushed 22 times for 234 yards and a score. Peal also caught 10 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

He gives the Bulldogs two running backs in the 2026 class, joining Colquitt County standout Jae Lamar, a four-star prospect. Lamar enrolled at Georgia in January and went through spring practice with the program.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia has added a running back late in a class under Kirby Smart. In his first recruiting class in Athens, just months after taking the head coaching job, Smart landed Brian Herrien out of New Manchester High School in Douglasville.

After running for a 20-yard touchdown on his first collegiate carry, Herrien went on to be a four-year contributor at Georgia, sharing the backfield with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel for two seasons.

Peal will join a Georgia running back room that was impressive in the G-Day spring scrimmage. Nate Frazier, the projected lead tailback, went down with a minor injury on the first play of the scrimmage. That allowed redshirt sophomore Chauncey Bowens, senior transfer Dante Dowdell, and redshirt sophomore speedster Dwight Phillips to stand out.