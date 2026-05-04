Georgia OF Henry Allen to miss rest of season with knee injury

Georgia baseball has won six straight games and is coming off a three-game sweep of Missouri at Foley Field. That series, however, yielded some bad news as the Bulldogs will be without power-hitting outfielder Henry Allen for the rest of the year.

Allen suffered a knee injury in Friday’s win over the Tigers while trying to leg out a ground ball. The Auburn, Ala. native went to the turf soon after hitting first base and had to be helped off the field.

While Georgia’s lineup is filled with power and it leads the nation in homerun by 20 round trippers over the next team, no Bulldog hits the ball harder than Allen. He has UGA’s longest home run of the season, a 477-foot shot against Arkansas last. He also has the hardest hit ball of the season, a 116 mile-per-hour home run against East Tennessee State. Allen’s blast against Georgia Tech at Truist park had an exit velocity of 112 miles per hour.

Allen is hitting .321 on the season with 13 home runs and 41 runs batted in. He has appeared in 46 games this season, starting 42 of those contest.

Georgia is currently the top team in the SEC with a record of 18-6 in the league. The Bulldogs overall record is 38-11, and they are in prime position to earn a top eight national seed for the third straight season.

Next up for UGA is a three-game home set with LSU. That series starts on Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. ET.