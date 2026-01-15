Georgia OL Jamal Meriweather enters transfer portal

Another Georgia reserve is seeking a transfer. DawgsHQ has confirmed Jamal Meriweather, a rising fourth-year junior offensive lineman, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of CBSSports was the first to report.

Meriweather signed with Georgia in the 2023 class out of Brunswick High School. He spent time at both offensive tackle and guard during his time with the Bulldogs. He has appeared in 10 games as a Bulldog, logging a total of 77 snaps in three seasons.

As a prospect, Meriweather finished the 2023 cycle as a three-star prospect per the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that included all four websites that published recruiting rankings. He was the nation’s No. 629 overall prospect, No. 38 offensive tackle, and the No. 62 player in Georgia.

The On3 stand-alone rankings, however, held Meriweather in much higher regard. There he was the nation’s No. 196 overall prospect and No. 13 offensive tackle. He was viewed as the No. 20 player in Georgia.

The Bulldogs are now left with zero offensive linemen from that 2023 class. The best of the bunch, Monroe Freeling, has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, foregoing his final season after serving as the starting left tackle for the last year and a half.

Key reserve Bo Hughley, who started one game in 2025 and served as a top backup during the first half of the season, has entered the transfer portal. Joshua Miller hit the transfer portal after the 2023 season after sustaining multiple injuries while in Athens. Meriweather is the 12th Georgia to enter the transfer portal in the 2026 window. The Bulldogs have also added seven players but none along the offensive line.