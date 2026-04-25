Georgia OL Micah Morris selected by Philadelphia Eagles in 2026 NFL Draft

Only one Georgia offensive lineman started each and every game in the 2025 season — Micah Morris. Now, the redshirt senior from Kingsland, Georgia’s Camden County High School will have a chance to do the same at the next level, being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in round number six of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 207 pick.

Morris made 48 appearances on the offensive front for Kirby Smart and company over his time in Athens, with 19 starts over his five years.

Arriving in Athens as the nation’s No. 63 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 per the Rivals Industry Rankings and a member of the third ranked class in the industry, Morris ranked as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the cycle and the No. 8 prospect in the Peach State per the same metric.

Smart was quick to offer praise to the 6-foot-4, 330 pound big man during his time in the Classic City.

“Micah’s a very veteran, physical presence. He gives us a toughness and just an identity on offense of contact striking,” Smart said in the spring of 2024. “Guys on defense know when Micah comes up on a double team or Micah pulls, he’s coming with bad intentions. And, he’s good to have, in terms of that group, creating an identity.”

Now, he’ll seek to do the same on the biggest stage.



NFL Scouting Report on Micah Morris

Morris has a rare blend of intelligence, power and movement talent, but the profile is a little too uneven. He plays with a sky-high pad level and outside hands. He’s very strong in his upper body and is relatively light on his feet as a move blocker. His broad frame can be tough to get around in protection, but his inconsistent base width could lead to leakage against athletic rushers. Playing at a lighter weight would make him quicker/more efficient and could be the key to making it in the league.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

