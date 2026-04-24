Georgia OL Monroe Freeling taken No. 19 overall in 2026 NFL Draft by Carolina

Another Georgia offensive lineman has been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. After three seasons in Athens, Monroe Freeling was taken No. 19 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. He’s the first Bulldog off the board and the sixth offensive tackle overall.

Freeling, a South Carolina native who celebrated the selection at his home in Isle Of Palms, is the sixth Georgia offensive lineman taken in the first round since Kirby Smart became head coach in 2016, joining the likes of Isaiah Wynn, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Broderick Jones, and Amarius Mims.

He was a full-time starter for just one season at Georgia. He started getting major snaps in the 2025 season where he rotated with Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss. He played both right and left tackle that season untile Greene was shelved with a shoulder injury. Freeling started the final five games of that campaign at left tackle.

After surgery to repair a torn labrum at the end of the season, Freeling was the team’s starting left tackle in 2026. He played the most snaps at left tackle in every one of Georgia’s game, even the one he didn’t start vs. Auburn. That week, he came in to relieve Bo Hughley and ended up winning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Freeling won that award three times in 2026.

Freeling signed with Georgia in the 2026 class, picking the Bulldogs over Miami. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle per the On3 Industry Rankings, a weighted average of the four websites that published recruiting rankings at the time. He was the No. 1 player in South Carolina.

The On3 stand-alone rankings viewed him much higher, ranking him No. 7 overall. He was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the On300.