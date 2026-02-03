Georgia OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe reportedly expected to take NFL job

It looks as if Kirby Smart will have an opening on his defensive coaching staff for the first time in a couple of seasons. Matt Zenitz of CBSSports reports that outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is expected to take a similar position with the Dallas Cowboys.

Uzo-Diribe was headed into his fifth season at Georgia. He took over after the 2021 season when Dan Lanning left his post as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach to become the head coach at Oregon.

Since Uzo-Diribe became Georgia’s outside linebackers coach, the Bulldogs have had three EDGE players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. He worked with Nolan Smith in 2022, who was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robert Beal was taken in the sixth round that same year.

The Bulldogs didn’t have an EDGE go in the following draft, but in 2025, Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams were taken in the first round by Atlanta and San Francisco, respectively. Both spent time working with Uzo-Diribe during their times at Georgia but neither was considered a full-blown outside linebacker.

He leaves behind a talented room in Athens. The group includes five-star prospect Isaiah Gibson, who was the No. 1 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting class. Both Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon were both top 100 overall prospects in that class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that includes all three websites that publish recruiting rankings. Each were ranked among the top 10 EDGE prospects in that class.

Uzo-Diribe also helped Georgia beat out Alabama for Khamari Brooks in the 2026 class. The Rivals Industry Ranking views him as the No. 157 overall prospect in the class and the No. 23 EDGE.

Georgia also brings back Gabe Harris, who splits time at defensive end, and Quintavius Johnson, a former high school quarterback who was the Bulldogs’ top outside linebacker in 2025.