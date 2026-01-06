Georgia OT Bo Hughley is heading to the transfer portal
Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is looking for a different opportunity. The redshirt sophomore has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Hughley played a major role for Georgia early in the 2025 season. Earnest Greene went down with an injury in the season opener. Freshman Juan Gaston stepped in and went down, putting Hughley in the game. He made his first start against Alabama after playing a rotational role for the first half of the season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised Hughley’s passion for the game and desire to continue to grow as a player.
“Bo, like I talked about after the game, he embodies fire, passion, and energy,” Smart told reporters in October. “The guy’s happy every day at practice. He loves football. He works his butt off. I mean, he competes. He goes out, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of him, he’s going to go to war and fight with them. And he did it at the left and right tackle. He’s come in in the pinch and played well in multiple games. He’s a kid that I enjoy coaching and love being around and continues to get better. He’ll continue to get better because of the way he works and the way he practices.”
Hughley originally signed with Georgia as the No. 127 overall prospect in the 2023 class out of Langston Hughes.