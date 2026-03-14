Georgia owns the big moments, rebounds against Tennessee

Athens, Ga – No. 6 Georgia (16-4, 1-1 SEC) bounced back on Saturday night. The ‘Diamond Dawgs’ earned a tight 4-2 win over SEC foe Tennessee at Foley Field in game two of the opening series of conference play.

Tennessee got the best of Georgia on Friday night, winning 7-4. Georgia head coach Wes Johnson pointed to the big moments as the deciding factor in the first game.

Tennessee got the big hits with two outs and Georgia did not.

“We gotta do a better job of executing the two strikes,” Johnson told reporters after Friday’s game. “We can’t miss our spot as bad as we do. But you tip your hat to them, they’re hitters. We got some of the same pitches we didn’t do damage on. And you guys know this, when you’re playing quality teams in our league, and it’s Friday night, it’s going to be the guys who can hit the mistakes. The guys that don’t, that team usually doesn’t come out. We didn’t; we had one inning where we mustered something together. But we’ve got to do a better job offensively at grinding out at-bats. We’ve got to do a better job when we get to two strikes of executing pitches in the areas we’re trying to get into.”

While they didn’t happen with two outs all the time, Georgia found a way to make dents in the big moments. Michael O’Shaughnessy’s solo home run in the second inning and Ryan Black’s two-run home run in the third inning put Georgia out front with an early lead.

Georgia’s pitching stands tall

Tennessee cut into the lead with runs in the fourth inning and fifth innings. The eighth inning saw reliever Caden Aoki fight out of a jam. The Volunteers put two runners on base with one out. Aoki held Tennessee to nothing in that inning.

Johnson let Aoki take Georgia home in the final inning as well. Aoki went four innings, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven batters.

Georgia started Dylan Vigue, who earned the win on Saturday night. Vigue pitched 4.2 innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out six hitters.

What’s Next?

Georgia will close out the three-game series against Tennessee on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Foley Field. Sunday will be the return to the mound for Kenny Ishikawa after a fractured foot suffered last month.