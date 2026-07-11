Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko drafted by the Chicago White Sox

Georgia junior pitcher Joey Volchko has found his next spot to continue his baseball career. Volchko was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with number 77 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Amateur Draft on Saturday.

Volchko spent one season in Athens. He spent his first two seasons at Stanford before making his way to Athens to play for Wes Johnson.

Volchko has his best season in college baseball in 2026. He went 11-2 with a 3.68 ERA this season as Georgia’s ace. His last game in a Georgia uniform was a complete game win over Texas in the College World Series, in which he struck out 15 Longhorns.

Volchko came to Athens in hopes of making himself a high draft pick and also having a strong career once he got there. Georgia’s staff helped him along developmentally during his time in Athens. It began with his mentality.

“The confidence, mentality, and everything have changed,” Volchko said back in February. ‘I’m super confident where I’m at as far as stuff, competing in the zone, and also being able to expand when I need to. I feel like at times last year, I was trying to compete in the zone, and I couldn’t get out of that mode; I couldn’t expand. Now I’m able to do flip and switch, compete out of zone, compete in the zone, so everything’s in a great spot right now.”