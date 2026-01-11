Georgia PK Peyton Woodring announces return for 2026
Georgia will bring back one half of its kicking duo from the 2025 season. Peyton Woodring announced Sunday that he’s coming back for his fourth and final season in Athens.
The Bulldogs do however, lose Brett Thorson, who served as the No. 1 punter in each of the past four seasons. He’s out of eligibility.
Woodring has been a weapon for Georgia since his freshman season. He’s coming off a year where he made 17 of 19 tries and all 54 of his PAT attempts. Woodring’s two misses came from beyond 40 yards.
The Louisiana native missed just two kicks in his sophomore season, 2024, as well. That year he connected on 21 of 23 attempts while going 48 of 48 on PAT opportunities. His worst season in terms of make percentage was 2023, his freshman campaign, but he was still excellent. That year Woodring made 21 of 25 kicks, good for 84 percent. He also made all 71 of his PAT opportunities.