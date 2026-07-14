Georgia player representatives announced for SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart will take the podium for his 10th SEC Media Day one week from today. The Bulldogs will be front and center on Tuesday, July 14, and the league has announced who’ll accompany the 11th-year head coach.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Gunner Stockton, fifth-year senior center Drew Bobo, and senior inside linebacker Raylen Wilson will make the trip to Tampa. It’s Stockton’s second straight season at SEC Media Day. It’ll be the first trips for Bobo and Wilson.

Stockton is coming off his first full season as a starter where he finished No. 7 in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He started all 14 of Georgia’s games last season, completing 269 of 386 pass attempts (67.9 percent) for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stockton also added 129 carries for 462 yards and 10 scores. The Rabun County High School product helped Georgia to its second straight SEC Championship with a 28-7 win over Alabama, a game where he threw three touchdown passes. Stockton also accounted for five touchdowns in Georgia wins over Texas and Ole Miss in the regular season.

Bobo is also coming off his first season as a full-time starter. He got two starting nods in 2024 but started 11 of 14 games in 2026. He missed Georgia’s win over Charlotte with a hand injury, then went down with a foot injury in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale vs. Georgia Tech. That injury caused him to miss the SEC Championship game and the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

Wilson has been a significant contributor in each of the past three seasons at Georgia, but he stepped into a starting role for the 2025 season. The Tallahassee, Fla. native has played in 40 games at Georgia. He finished the 2025 season with 74 total tackles (30 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

He’s expected to step in for CJ Allen, Georgia’s leading tackler from a year ago and a representative at 2025 SEC Media Days. Allen was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the in the second round (53rd overall pick) of the 2026 NFL Draft.