Georgia pounds the baseball and Samford to complete sweep

Not a lot went wrong for Georgia baseball on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs torched Samford 22-0 to move to 5-1 on the young season. It also wrapped up a weekend sweep for Georgia over the Southern Conference foe.

Georgia scored the most runs the team has scored under head coach Wes Johnson. The Bulldogs jumped on Samford early. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first, three in the second, 10 in the third and another five in the fourth.

Contributions came up and down the lineup. Brennan Hudson and Michael O’Shaughnessy got the big blows on Sunday. Both Hudson and O’Shaughnessy hit two home runs. There were six home runs hit on the day. Daniel Jackson, Kolby Branch and Jordy Oriach all took trips around the bases.

The game ended early with the run-rule coming into play after the top of the seventh inning. The Bulldogs didn’t need to tax their bullpen much on Sunday. Dylan Vigue picked up the win in his second start with the Bulldogs.

Vigue went four innings, allowed only one hit and struck out six batters. Georgia used a combination of Justin Byrd, Dylan Wood and Joe Nottingham to cover the final three innings of work on Sunday.

Georgia’s dominant performance comes a day after a brief statement with the media before not taking any questions from Johnson following Saturday’s 12-4 win over Samford. It is unknown what prompted Johnson’s statement.

“People have got to understand that at the University of Georgia, we challenge our players to do hard things,” Johnson said. “Really hard things. And so when we challenge them to do hard things, that’s what we want. We want players who, when they show up, are not hunting a 12-month payday. They’re hunting a path for a 12-year career. So if we’re going to go out, and people are going to be incompetent and lazy and all this and take whatever they read on social media at face value and talk about the dogs, then we don’t want them around our program or our players.”

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will host Troy on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Foley Field.