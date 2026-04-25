Georgia punter Brett Thorson signing with the Minnesota Vikings

Georgia punter Brett Thorson has realized his dream of reaching the NFL. The former Bulldogs’ punter went unselected in the NFL Draft over the weekend.

He has found a home shortly after the draft concluded. Thorson has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Thorson was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs as a punter. For his career, Thorson has averaged 45.6 yards per punt. Thoson came to Georgia from Melbourne, Australia.

Thorson won the 2025 Ray Guy Award. That honor goes to the nation’s top punter. He averaged 45.5 yards per punt. He placed 23 punts inside the 20 in 2025.

Thorson was coming off a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 postseason.

Thorson was grateful for his time at Georgia even early in the fall. The return from the injury put things in perspective a bit.

“Coming from Australia, I think I’ve always had a really good appreciation for the things I’ve gotten to experience over here,” Thorson said back in September. “Going into this last year, where I know it’s my last, there are no waivers or COVID years or anything I can add to the end of this. Just taking it all in and being extremely appreciative of this opportunity that I’ve had and the opportunities we’re going to have going forward. It’s definitely been an experience of a lifetime.”