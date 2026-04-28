Georgia puts together performance, conquers Troy

Athens Ga, – Georgia baseball put on a complete performance in the final mid-week non-conference game of the season. The Bulldogs earned a split of the season series with Troy and moved to 35-11.

Wes Johnson’s squad earned an 11-1 win at Foley Field on Tuesday afternoon. Georgia fell to Troy 6-5 back on Feb. 25. The Bulldogs’ stars made a splash at the plate. The offense added to the nation-leading total once again on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs also struck evenly throughout the game.

From the word go, the offense was chomping at the pitching of Troy. The first runs came in the second inning. It wasn’t a score of the fancy variety. Ryan Black’s fielder’s choice drove in Rylan Lujo after a leadoff triple.

Tre Phelps drove in a run on a single to close the inning.

The fancy stuff came later in the game. Daniel Jackson sent a pitch over the wall to drive in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kenny Ishikawa hit his first home run as a Bulldog. Brennan Hudson and Jackson added home runs in the fifth and sixth, respectively, to add to the onslaught.

Georgia added more in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the mercy rule in the top of the seventh.

Georgia gets a strong performance on the mound

The Bulldogs started Jordan Stephens on the mound. He responded with his longest outing as a Georgia Bulldog.

Stephens went four innings, earned a win, struck out three, allowed only three hits and no runs. Georgia was able to cover the work in the other three innings with Mason Kosowick and Joe Knottingham.

What’s Next?

Georgia will get their first home SEC series since April 12 against Florida over the weekend. Georgia will host Missouri on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game one will get going at 6 p.m on Friday night at Foley Field.