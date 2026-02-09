Georgia QB Gunner Stockton inks new deal for senior season

Georgia is set at quarterback for the 2026 season. The incumbent starter, Gunner Stockton, will be back under center in 2026.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Stockton has signed a new NIL deal with the Bulldogs for the 2026 season. Stockton’s deal appears to be less than the potential market value he could have landed for his senior season.

“Gunner did agree to a deal with UGA for the 2026 season,” his rep, Faryn Healy of ESM, told On3. “He did not feel an announcement was necessary as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black.

“Gunner wanted UGA to have the budget to retain and acquire the talent for the roster needed to compete for another championship. Gunner doesn’t play football at UGA for money. Leading that team is his lifelong dream.”

Gunner Stockton a proven entity for Georgia moving forward

Stockton started all 14 games in 2025. He also started the Sugar Bowl in January of 2025 after Carson Beck’s injury. Stockton impressed in his first full season under center.

He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Stockton also ran for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were impressed with Stockton’s toughness throughout the season as well as his confidence.

“He’s an effective leader,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters after Stockton’s first start in August. “He’s a passionate leader. You get what you expect. Gunner cares about every one of his teammates. He treats everyone the same. He leads, he’s passionate about it. People say, well, does he have fire, passion, and energy? If you compete against him in something, he does. He’s got a lot of fire, passion, and energy. I think you saw it on some of those runs, how bad he wants it, and how bad he competes. I mean, there are things that you can look back on this game, and he can do better, and he can make some decisions. But I think everybody on the team loves the guy because he’s so genuine. He’s genuinely him. He’s just, he is who he is. He doesn’t try to put up a fake facade. He’s just a worker.”

