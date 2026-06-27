Georgia QB Gunner Stockton opts out of College Football 27 video game?

Georgia fans may have to settle the number two quarterback job in the digital world before it happens in real life.

Those looking to play with Georgia on EA Sports’ College Football 27 could be without the Bulldogs’ returning starting quarterback, Gunner Stockton.

The senior was not included on Georgia’s roster as the ratings for the upcoming installation of the EA Sports franchise began to trickle out earlier this week.

Players opt in to the EA Sports licensing agreement. That agreement licenses their name, image and likeness to be portrayed in the video game. It appears that Stockton has not done so to this point. He is the only starting quarterback in college football not to do so to this point.

Stockton had a rating of 82 in his first season as Georgia’s starter in College Football 26. He went on to throw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and ran for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 as Georgia won its second straight SEC Championship Game and reached the College Football Playoffs once again.

This is not an unprecedented happening. Texas quarterback Arch Manning initially opted out of the first release of the new wave of College Football games. Manning opted out of the release of College Football 25 before eventually agreeing to take part in the game.

There is still time for Stockton to opt in and take over under center for Georgia in the virtual world of college football.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton is throwing dimes at the Manning Passing Academy Camp

In the real world, Stockton is getting some work in at the Manning Passing Academy Camp this weekend in Louisiana.

The event attracts college quarterbacks from around the country every year. Stockton is taking part this weekend. Video has surfaced of Stockton flashing improved mechanics and showing off some deep ball accuracy.