Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi to return in 2026: 'I love being here'

Georgia backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi didn’t mince words about his plans regarding next year when given the chance to open up on it.



“Yeah, I’m coming back,” Puglisi told reporters during Georgia’s Sugar Bowl Media Day on Tuesday. “I’m staying here. I’m at Georgia. I love Georgia.”

A former four-star quarterback and top 150 prospect nationally, Puglisi was among the names folks were watching in terms of potential transfers, particularly given the difficulty of keeping talented quarterbacks waiting their turn on the bench behind established starters.

But for Puglisi, the opportunity to be a part of the culture in Athens is just as meaningful as taking those number one reps, which he’s continuing to work and stay ready for.

“It’s hard not to love it. I mean, I’m getting better every day. I’m around the best coaches. I’ve got great friends here, great teammates,” he said. “You know, it’s fun to be a part of this culture. It’s something I would definitely miss out on if I made the decision to leave. So, I’m staying here. I’m getting better every day. I’m being pushed every day. That’s everything I can ask for.”

And this wasn’t a hard or labored over decision.

In the end, it just made sense because of how the redshirt freshman felt in his heart.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just really simple, you know. I love Georgia. I love being here,” Puglisi said. “My family loves being here.I feel like I said this before, but when you love something, you want to do a lot for it. You want to work really hard for it. I love Georgia. I love coming to work and getting better every day.”

Ryan Puglisi appeared in seven games this season for the Bulldogs, going 16-27 for 161 yards and a touchdown in relief of Gunner Stockton.