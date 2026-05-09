Georgia rallies to take the series opener over LSU

Athens, Ga – Georgia baseball lived up to its reputation of loving being threatened. The Bulldogs rallied to take the first game of a three-game set against LSU on Friday night at Foley Field 11-8.

Georgia improved to 39-11 and 19-6 in SEC play. The Bulldogs fell into a big hole nearly right out of the gate.

By the end of the third inning, LSU led 6-3. The Tigers struck for two in the top of the first. A two-run single from Stevan Milam got things going.

Georgia showed signs of their offensive firepower in the bottom of the first. Daniel Jackson nailed the first pitch he saw over the batter’s eye in center field. The Bulldogs worked the bases loaded and got an RBI walk from Brennan Hudson to briefly tie the game.

LSU got a four-run inning in the third inning. That inning was highlighted by three nearly identical home runs. Omar Serna Jr. hit a solo home run. A few pitches later, Cade Arrambide hit a two-run home run. John Pearson concluded the inning with a solo shot of his own.

Georgia shifted the momentum in the fifth inning. A Michael O’Shaugnessy single had already driven home a run in the fourth. Kolby Branch’s two-run home run cut the LSU lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth.

The next batter, Ryan Black, hit a solo home run that tied the game. Rylan Lujo put the Bulldogs in front when he drove in Jackson in the bottom of the sixth.

Georgia found itself tied with LSU once again in the bottom of the seventh. Tre Phelps hit a three-run home run to put Georgia on top for good.

Bulldogs lean on bullpen to earn a win

The starting pitcher, Joey Volchko, struggled on Friday. Volchko went 3.1 innings, allowed seven hits, seven runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

Zach Brown came in during the fourth inning with the bases loaded and got out of the jam with only one run allowed. Brown went 2.2. innings, allowed two hits, two walks and struck out three.

Justin Byrd came in to close the door for the last 3 innings. He got the win and the save. Byrd didn’t allow a hit, allowed one run, walked two and struck out two.

What’s Next for Georgia?

Georgia will be back at Foley Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs will host LSU in prime time. Game two of the series will get going at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.