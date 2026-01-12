Georgia RB Chauncey Bowens ‘running it back’

Georgia’s running back drama appears to be over. Rising redshirt sophomore Chauncey Bowens has announced his decision to return to Georgia.

He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for Georgia as he made it public that he was going to be back for his third season in Athens.

’Year three, let’s run it back’ Bowens wrote.

Bowens split time with fellow third year running back Nate Frazier in 2025. The former four-star running back was second on the team in rushing yards in 2025.



Bowens ran for 526 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He missed the last two regular season games with an injury and was hampered for a chunk of the first half of the season with a leg injury.

Bowens only had 24 carries in the last four games he took part in this past season.



Bowens will return alongside Frazier in 2026. Georgia lost seniors Cash Jones and Josh McCray to graduation after the season came to an end in the Sugar Bowl. Roderick Robinson has entered the transfer portal.

Freshman Bo Walker and Bowens and Frazier’s classmate, Dwight Phillips will be back as well.

It appears that more opportunities and touches are available for both Frazier and Bowens in 2026.