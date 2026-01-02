Georgia RB Roderick Robinson to enter transfer portal

Georgia has its first transfer portal defection since its 2025 season ended on Thursday night with a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss. Redshirt sophomore running back Roderick Robinson intends on entering the transfer portal according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Robinson, a native of Southern California, will have two years to play two after spending three seasons at Georgia. The former four-star prospect’s time in Athens was heavily impacted by injuries. He dealt with a high-ankle sprain during his freshman season, turf toe as a redshirt freshman, and suffered a dislocated ankle at the end of his second year at Georgia.

He had 24 carries for 196 and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in five games as a freshman. He saw just two games of action the following season, carrying the football four times for three yards and catching two passes for 34 yards.

While being healthy for most of the 2025 season, Robinson played in 10 games but had just six carries for 22 yards. He also had two catches for 13 yards, one of those was a one-yard touchdown to open the scoring in Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

In addition to lining up at tailback for Georgia in 2025, the Bulldogs also used him as a fullback in some of it’s two-running-back personnel packages. He was lined up at fullback when he caught the touchdown pass against Alabama. Robinson also played on special teams.

As a prospect, Robinson was the nation’s No. 152 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He was the nation’s No. 10 running back and the No. 11 player in California. He was originally committed to UCLA but flipped to Georgia in October of 2022.

Robinson is the third Bulldog to enter the transfer portal thus far. He joins junior cornerback Daniel Harris, who entered roughly a month ago. Pearce Spurlin, who has been medically cleared to play after a medical disqualification due to a heart condition, has also entered. Robinson, Harris, and Spurlin all signed with Georgia in the 2023 class.