Georgia rebounds for first win at Kentucky since 2009

Georgia made a statement on the road on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs went on the road and earned a tight 86-78 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena. Georgia held off a late Kentucky charge to move to 18-8 and 6-6 in SEC play. It was a historic win. It was Georgia’s first win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena since March 4, 2009.

The return of leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson gave Georgia a major boost offensively. The sophomore guard missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Georgia dropped games against Florida and Oklahoma last week without Wilkinson in the lineup. The offensive output dipped to 72 points per game, down from the season average of 91 points per game on the season.

Wilkinson made a big impact for the Bulldogs with 19 points, despite coming off the bench. The Bulldogs had help from multiple key contributors offensively.

The Bulldogs had four players in double digits on Tuesday. Blue Cain led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points.

Georgia’s defense played a role on Tuesday as well. While Kentucky’s leading scorer, Otega Oweh, had a big game, as did Collin Chandler, who hit six 3-pointers. Oweh put in 28 points for the Wildcats. Georgia was able to hold Kentucky’s offense down a bit.

The Wildcats shot only 60 percent from the free-throw line on Tuesday night as well. The Bulldogs made waves in the fast break as well. The Bulldogs forced 13 turnovers.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will hit their home court on Saturday. Georgia will play host to Texas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The two teams met in Austin back on Jan. 24.

The Longhorns came away with an 87-67 win over the Bulldogs that day. Texas is battling LSU in Austin on Tuesday night. The Longhorns are 4-1 since they met Georgia the first time around.