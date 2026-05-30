Georgia regional opener suspended until Saturday morning

The only thing that could stop Georgia baseball on Friday was the rain. The Bulldogs opened the Athens Regional with Long Island at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs rode six home runs to a 15-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth. Then the rain came just after a two-run home run from Rylan Lujo.

The umpires signaled for players to leave the field and eventually placed the game under delay for ‘inclement weather’. The game was frozen with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Georgia got a gem from starting pitcher Joey Volchko. He pitched six innings of no-hit baseball. Volchko threw 100 pitches and struck out 10 Sharks. Volchko did give up an unearned run. He walked four hitters.

The NCAA rules state that all games be completed to the nine the complete nine innings. The delay carried into the night. At around 9 p.m

The game was announced to resume at 9 a.m. The loser of this game will be scheduled to turn around and face Boston College on Saturday. Game three will start at noon. That will be the first elimination game of the regional. The Eagles were beaten by Liberty at Foley Field on Friday to open the regional.

The winner will face Liberty at 5 p.m. at Foley Field to advance to one win away from advancing to the super regionals.