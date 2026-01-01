Georgia releases depth chart for Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia is back in New Orleans to kickoff the new year. The Bulldogs are set to play Ole Miss for the second time on the season. They won the first matchup in Athens by a score of 43-35 on October 18. UGA, favored by 6.5 points, has offered a look at its depth chart on the flip card and DawgsHQ shares it below.
Quarterback
- Gunner Stockton
- Ryan Puglisi
- Ryan Montgomery
Running Back
- Nate Frazier
- Chauncey Bowens
- Dwight Phillips
- Cash Jones
*** Josh McCray is likely to be a bigger part of the offense in this game than Phillips. McCray has, in essence, been Georgia’s No. 2 tailback in recent weeks although that could change with Bowens now healthy.
Wide Receiver – X
*** Young’s last game was on October 18, and he’s available to play on Thursday per the official availability report. Whether or not he actually sees action, however, remains in question. He came into the first Ole Miss game as Georgia’s leading receiver.
Wide Receiver – Z
- Dillon Bell or London Humphreys
Receiver – Slot
- Zachariah Branch
- Sacovie White-Helton
Tight End
- Oscar Delp
- Lawson Luckie
Left Tackle
- Monroe Freeling
- Bo Hughley
Left Guard
- Micah Morris
- Daniel Calhoun
Center
- Drew Bobo
- Cortez Smith
Right Guard
- Juan Gaston
- Michael Uini
*** Dontrell Glover has started at right guard in Georgia’s past 10 games. Due to an off-field incident in December, he may not start this game. He’s available and expected to play, but the Bulldogs could turn to Gaston for the start.
Right Tackle
- Earnest Greene III
- Bo Hughley
Georgia defense
Defensive end
- Gabe Harris or Joseph Jonah-Ajonje
*** Harris will not play in this game. He suffered a turf toe injury in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game. The junior EDGE has been ruled out.
Defensive line
- Christen Miller
- Xavier McLeod
Defensive line
- Jordan Hall
- Elijah Griffin or Nnamdi Ogboko
*** Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over Florida. Georgia has already ruled him out for this game. Hall started the first eight games of the season but McLeod has started each game since the injury.
OLB
- Quintavius Johnson
- Elo Modozie OR Kris Jones
ILB
- CJ Allen
- Justin Williams
ILB
- Raylen Wilson
- Chris Cole
Left Cornerback
- Ellis Robinson
- Demello Jones
Right Cornerback
- Daylen Everette
- Demello Jones
Strong Safety
- KJ Bolden
- JaCorey Thomas or Zion Branch
Free Safety
- Kyron Jones or Adrian Mattox
*** Jones hasn’t played since early October with an ankle injury. He’s out for this game. Maddox hasn’t played much either. Thomas will likely get the start with Branch also seeing some time at this safety spot.
Star
- Joenel Aguero
- Jaden Harris
*** Georgia has already ruled Aguero out for this game. He is dealing with a wrist injury that required surgery. He also missed the SEC Championship game vs. Alabama. Rasean Dinkins is expected to get the start.
Punter
- Brett Thorson
- Drew Miller
Place Kicker/Kickoff
- Peyton Woodring
- Connor Ferguson
Long Snapper
- Beau Gardner
- Will Snellings
Holder
- Gunner Stockton
- Brett Thorson
Kick Return
- Zachariah Branch and Cash Jones
Punt Return
- Zachariah Branch
- Sacovie White-Helton