Georgia releases depth chart for Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia is back in New Orleans to kickoff the new year. The Bulldogs are set to play Ole Miss for the second time on the season. They won the first matchup in Athens by a score of 43-35 on October 18. UGA, favored by 6.5 points, has offered a look at its depth chart on the flip card and DawgsHQ shares it below.

Quarterback

Gunner Stockton Ryan Puglisi Ryan Montgomery

Running Back

Nate Frazier Chauncey Bowens Dwight Phillips Cash Jones

*** Josh McCray is likely to be a bigger part of the offense in this game than Phillips. McCray has, in essence, been Georgia’s No. 2 tailback in recent weeks although that could change with Bowens now healthy.

Wide Receiver – X

*** Young’s last game was on October 18, and he’s available to play on Thursday per the official availability report. Whether or not he actually sees action, however, remains in question. He came into the first Ole Miss game as Georgia’s leading receiver.

Wide Receiver – Z

Dillon Bell or London Humphreys

Receiver – Slot

Zachariah Branch Sacovie White-Helton

Tight End

Oscar Delp Lawson Luckie

Left Tackle

Monroe Freeling Bo Hughley

Left Guard

Micah Morris Daniel Calhoun

Center

Drew Bobo Cortez Smith

Right Guard

Juan Gaston Michael Uini

*** Dontrell Glover has started at right guard in Georgia’s past 10 games. Due to an off-field incident in December, he may not start this game. He’s available and expected to play, but the Bulldogs could turn to Gaston for the start.

Right Tackle

Earnest Greene III Bo Hughley

Georgia defense

Defensive end

Gabe Harris or Joseph Jonah-Ajonje

*** Harris will not play in this game. He suffered a turf toe injury in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game. The junior EDGE has been ruled out.

Defensive line

Christen Miller Xavier McLeod

Defensive line

Jordan Hall Elijah Griffin or Nnamdi Ogboko

*** Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over Florida. Georgia has already ruled him out for this game. Hall started the first eight games of the season but McLeod has started each game since the injury.

OLB

Quintavius Johnson Elo Modozie OR Kris Jones

ILB

CJ Allen Justin Williams

ILB

Raylen Wilson Chris Cole

Left Cornerback

Ellis Robinson Demello Jones

Right Cornerback

Daylen Everette Demello Jones

Strong Safety

KJ Bolden JaCorey Thomas or Zion Branch

Free Safety

Kyron Jones or Adrian Mattox

*** Jones hasn’t played since early October with an ankle injury. He’s out for this game. Maddox hasn’t played much either. Thomas will likely get the start with Branch also seeing some time at this safety spot.

Star

Joenel Aguero Jaden Harris

*** Georgia has already ruled Aguero out for this game. He is dealing with a wrist injury that required surgery. He also missed the SEC Championship game vs. Alabama. Rasean Dinkins is expected to get the start.

Punter

Brett Thorson Drew Miller

Place Kicker/Kickoff

Peyton Woodring Connor Ferguson

Long Snapper

Beau Gardner Will Snellings

Holder

Gunner Stockton Brett Thorson

Kick Return

Zachariah Branch and Cash Jones

Punt Return