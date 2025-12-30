Georgia releases first injury report for Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia has dropped its first availability report for its Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup with Ole Miss, giving us a clear picture of who is in and how is out.

The Bulldogs will be without junior defensive end Gabe Harris, junior STAR/nickel Joenel Aguero, fourth-year junior center Drew Bobo, redshirt sophomore safety Kyron Jones, and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Hall. All five players are listed as out. Senior wideout Colbie Young and freshman tight end Ethan Barbour are listed as probable.

On the Ole Miss side of thing, star tailback Kewan Lacy (shoulder) is listed as probable for the rematch with Georgia. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright is also probable. Fellow tight end Caleb Odom is questionable while Raymond Collins, a linebacker, is doubtful. Two Rebels will miss the game, cornerback Cedrick Beavers and offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver.

Harris, who has played his best football in the second half of the season, suffered a turf toe injury in Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC Championship, which was also a rematch of a regular-season contest. The IMG Academy product has 26 total tackles on the season with 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Bobo is expected to miss the entire College Football Playoff after suffering a foot injury in the first half of Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech to cap off the regular season. He started 11 of the first 12 games of the season. Malachi Toliver stepped in and got his second start of the year against Alabama. He’ll also start serve as Georgia’s No. 1 center in the Sugar Bowl.

Aguero is another Georgia starter that missed the SEC Championship game. He’s battling a wrist injury after starting the first 12 games of the season. The Massachusetts native 39 total tackles on the year with a half tackle for loss and an interception.

Jones and Hall have each been out for several weeks. Jones suffered an ankle injury prior to the first matchup with Ole Miss and hasn’t played since. Hall went down in Georgia’s win over Florida to kick off November. Both will miss the entire playoff.

Young’s last action was against Ole Miss on October 18. He suffered a broken bone in his lower leg on the third play from scrimmage. It came at the end of a 36-yard pickup. He entered that game as Georgia’s leading receiver and has 23 grabs for 338 yards and a touchdown. Despite not playing in over two months, Young is still the team’s second-leading receiver behind Zachariah Branch.

Barbour missed 11 straight games after sustaining a dislocated ankle in Georgia’s win over Austin Peay. It came on the last play of the first half. Barbour started the first game of the season and served in an H-back/fullback type of role in each of the first two games.