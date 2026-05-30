Georgia rewrites history, bucks rain to open regional with win

Georgia didn’t get the memo on Friday (or Saturday morning). On a day in which four top seeds lost the opening games in the regionals across college baseball, Georgia flexed its dominance once again. It rewrote the Georgia record book for home runs in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Bulldogs rolled to an 18-2 win over Long Island University to open the Athens Regional at Foley Field. Georgia had it going offensively and on the mound.

The Bulldogs set the season home run record in the fifth inning. They also set the school record for runs in a season. The Bulldogs threatened early. They loaded the bases in the first inning but didn’t push anything across in the first inning.

It was the third inning when the floodgates opened. Georgia scored six runs in the third frame. Three runs came on an infield single from Kenny Ishikawa. The throw to first was thrown away, allowing all three runners on base already to score.

Ryan Wynn drove in Ishikawa with a single. Jack Arcamone struck with Georgia’s first home run of the game. The Bulldogs struck again in the fourth. Wynn added to his RBI total with a two-run home run.

Georgia followed that up with another five-run inning. The Bulldogs got home runs from Ryan Black, which set the school record, from Daniel Jackson and Brennan Hudson.

Georgia gets historic after the rain delay

The Bulldogs later got a two-run home run from Rylan Lujo. That home run preceded a lengthy rain delay. The game was suspended until Saturday morning.

The Bulldogs woke on Saturday morning and continued to hit home runs. Hudson hit his second home run of the game to begin the resumed contest. Wynn added his second of the game a few pitches later.

Cole Johnson hit the Bulldogs’ ninth home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. That home run tied the NCAA Tournament game record for home runs. It broke Georgia’s single-game home run record.

Georgia gets a gem from number one starter

Joey Volchko would not be outdone. He tossed six innings of no-hit baseball. Volchko did not return to the mound after the rain delay. He’d thrown 100 pitches after his six innings of work. Volchko struck out 10 batters and walked four on the day.

He earned his 10th win of the season for Georgia.

Teddy Brennan took over on the mound after the break. He allowed the first hit of the game in the top of the seventh.

Georgia went to Dylan Wood in the top of the eighth inning. He completed the inning with a strikeout. He went on to pitch the second inning. Wood walked in a run. He was replaced by Luke Wiltrakis for the final two outs.

What’s next?

Georgia will be back at Foley Field later today to face Liberty, who beat Boston College 4-3 on Friday afternoon. The winner would be one win from advancing to the super regionals next weekend.