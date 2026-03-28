Georgia rides bullpen to series-clinching win over South Carolina

For the second straight weekend, Georgia will have an opportunity at a SEC series sweep. The Bulldogs took down South Carolina 3-1 on Saturday clinch the series victory after winning 5-2 on Friday night.

The Bulldog bullpen shined in game two of the series, with Paul Farley and Matt Scott combining for 8.2 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball. Scott got the win, hurlinging the final four innings. He surrendered one hit, walked two batters and struck out five as he moved his season record to 5-0. Farley was every bit as impressive in his 4.2 innings of work, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Dylan Vigue got the start for Georgia and his inability to find the strike zone had the Bulldogs in trouble in the top of the first. He walked four batters and surrendered the Gamecocks only run of the ball game. But South Carolina got nothing going after that.

Georgia came to the plate in the bottom of the second in a 1-0 hole, but left fielder Henry Allen evened the score with his ninth home run of the season. South Carolina starter Amp Phillips continued to pitch well in league play as he held the Bulldogs to just one run through the first five innings.

It wasn’t until the home half of the sixth that Georgia gained the lead. Allen led off the inning with an infield single to second on a hard ground ball the other way. Rylan Lujo stepped to the dish next and hit a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall to put the Bulldogs up 3-1. That’s all Scott would need.

Georgia registed just six hits in the contest with Allen and Jujo combining for four of those. Dan Jackson and Tre Phelps each singled in the bottom of the first but neither came around to score. Georgia hitters fanned 11 times in the contest.

The Bulldogs failed to grab the series sweep at Texas A&M last Saturday, but they’ll take aim at another on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET. Georgia is now 21-6 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play.