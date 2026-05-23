Georgia roars back to top Florida, advance to SEC Championship game

Georgia baseball faced a deep deficit and a rain delay to down Florida 8-7 in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Gators were the only team to beat Georgia in a series this season. Georgia fell to the Gators in two of three at Foley Field back in April.

Florida’s offense kept the hot stretch going Saturday in the SEC semifinals in Hoover on Saturday. The Bulldogs found themselves in a hole nearly right out of the gate against the Gators.

Florida built a 6-0 lead in the first three innings of the game against Georgia starting pitcher Dylan Vigue. Vigue only lasted 2.2 innings. He was responsible for allowing six runs and four hits. Vigue struck out one Gator.

Georgia’s offense chipped away

Georgia’s offense chipped away throughout the day. The Bulldogs got three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly from Brennan Hudson drove in Rylan Lujo.

Kolby Branch doubled and drove in Kenny Ishikawa and Ryan Black’s double drove in Branch a few pitches later.

Georgia scored again on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Florida got a run in the top of the sixth inning. Georgia began an attack in the bottom of the sixth, and then the Hoover area was hit with a rain shower that caused a nearly 50-minute delay.

Georgia jumped on Florida out of the break. Daniel Jackson was on first when the inning began. Lujo singled on the first pitch out of the delay. Ishikawa doubled and scored both Jackson and Lujo.

Georgia tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tre Phelps’ sacrifice fly drove in Branch to tie the score at 7-7.

Georgia took the lead a few pitches later when Jackson’s flyout drove in Black. Justin Byrd closed the ninth inning and got the save and the win, as he pitched the eighth inning as well.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on Sunday for the SEC Tournament Championship at 2 p.m.