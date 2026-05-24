Georgia rolls Arkansas, captures first SEC Tournament title

Georgia left no doubt on Sunday. The Bulldogs pounded Arkansas 11-1 in the SEC Championship Game in Hoover after a two-hour and 45-minute rain delay pushed the start of the game back.

Georgia exploded offensively once again to win the program’s first SEC Tournament Championship to go along with the first SEC regular season championship since 2008.

The hits began early for Georgia on Sunday. The Bulldogs dropped a five-run inning on the Razorbacks in the first frame.

The Bulldogs got a pair of RBI doubles to drive in the first two runs. Rylan Lujo and Brennan Hudson took care of those.

Kenny Ishikawa singled in a third run a few pitches later. Jack Arcamone had the highlight of the inning with a long two-run home run, sending Georgia on a 5-0 start to the game.

Georgia added one in the bottom of the second. Daniel Jackson drove in his 79th run of the season. Tre Phelps drove in Arcamone in the third, and then Ryan Black scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the third.

Georgia’s 8-0 lead stood until Arkansas got a solo home run in the top of the sixth. The Bulldogs’ offense pushed over the mercy rule threshold in the bottom of the sixth.

A bases-loaded walk from Ryan Wynn scored the first run. Arcamone added to his big day with a single that drove in two runs to give Georgia the 11-1 lead that triggered the run rule threshold.

Georgia leaned on depth on the mound

Sophomore Paul Farley got the start on the mound. Georgia used two starters in Saturday’s comeback win over Florida in the semifinals. Both Dylan Vigue and Caden Aoki went multiple innings on Saturday.

Georgia looked toward Farley, who had started twice this season. His season high was six innings back on March 3 against Kennessaw State.

Farley came out and put up another strong performance for Wes Johnson and the Bulldogs. He went four innings, allowed six hits, no runs and struck out six Razobacks. Farley earned the win.

Georgia went back to Zach Brown after Farley, who pitched on Saturday as well. Brown pitched one inning. He allowed two hits but struck out two batters.

Caleb Jameson came in for an inning as well. He allowed Georgia’s first run of the day on a solo home run.

Georgia closed the day with Jordan Stephens. He struck out two in his inning of work to close out the game in the top of the seventh inning.

What’s Next?

Georgia and the rest of the team around college baseball wait. The NCAA Tournament field will be selected and announced on Monday at noon.

The Bulldogs are in a strong position to earn a top-eight national seed. That would put the Bulldogs in a position to host a regional next weekend and a super regional if they can advance out of the regional.