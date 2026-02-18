Georgia rolls on the diamond in mid-week matinee

Athens, Ga – Georgia shook off a slow start on the diamond against USC-Upstate on Wednesday. An offensive outburst led to a 12-6 win for the ‘Diamond Dawgs’ at Foley Field. Georgia improved to 3-1 in the young season.

The Bulldogs were in a hole after the first inning. It didn’t last long, but it was coupled with a checkerboard finish to the doubleheader against Wright State.

The Bulldogs dropped game two on Saturday evening to the Horizon League opponent, 6-3. The offense missed some key opportunities.

That happened again early on Wednesday, but Georgia eventually connected on some big hits with runners on the base paths. Ryan Black’s two-run home run got things going in the bottom of the second. Black hit another two-run home run in the third.

Georgia pounded USC-Upstate’s pitching staff for 17 hits and seven more runs over the last seven innings to run away at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs finished the day with three home runs. They went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Bulldogs were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night.

Georgia uses a combined pitching effort to roll

Georgia used a group of pitchers to get through the game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs allowed six runs and 10 hits as a staff.

Junior right-hander Zach Brown got the start.

He went two innings. Brown allowed three hits, one run and struck out two hitters. Georgia then went to Caleb Jemeson for 1.1 innings. He allowed one hit in 10 pitches.

Brad Pruett got some work after that. He went 0.2 innings. Pruett allowed two hits and three earned runs. He struck out one batter.

Logan Spivey and Grant Edwards took care of the fourth inning. Paul Farley made an appearance out of the bullpen. The senior threw the final four innings of the game. Farley allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out nine hitters.

What’s Next?

Georgia hosts Samford beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m., as is Sunday’s game at Foley Field.