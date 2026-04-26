Georgia rolls to win another SEC series over Ole Miss

Georgia continues its run as weekend warriors. The Bulldogs bested Ole Miss 5-1 on Sunday in Oxford to take the series from Ole Miss.

The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday. Ole Miss won game one on Saturday, 10-8. The Rebels rallied to earn the win in the first game. Georgia jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first three and a half innings.

Ole Miss had big innings in the bottom of the fourth and in the bottom of the eighth that accounted for nine of their 10 runs.

Georgia started Joey Volchko on the mound. He struck out 10 Rebels in 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs, but got a no-decision. The second game of the day on Saturday was also a thriller.

Georgia earned a 9-7 win in 14 innings. Tre Phelps’ solo home run put Georgia on top in the top of the 14th inning. The Bulldogs added a second run later in the inning with a bases-loaded walk from Brennan Hudson.

Georgia earned a 5-1 win on Sunday to close out the series with a win. The Bulldogs have only lost one SEC series to this point and improved to 14-6 in conference play.

Daniel Jackson hit a home run. He drove in two runs on the day. Rylan Lujo, Ryan Wynn and Michael O’Shaughnessy also drove in runs.

The Bulldogs sent Caden Aoki to the mound to pitch on Sunday. Aoki went six innings. He struck out seven Rebels. Aoki allowed four hits, walked one batter, and allowed one earned run. He picked up his sixth win on the season. He’s 6-0 on the season.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will get back to Athens this week and over the weekend. The Bulldogs will host Troy on Tuesday afternoon. That game will begin at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs will host their first SEC series at Foley Field since April 10-12 against Florida this weekend. The Bulldogs will play host to Missouri beginning on Friday night. Game one begins at 6 p.m. on Friday night.