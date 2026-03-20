Georgia run out of the NCAA Tournament by Saint Louis

Georgia’s stay in the NCAA Tournament has come to an end. The Bulldogs fell to Saint Louis 102-77 in Buffalo on Thursday night in the round of 64.

Thursday’s game a familiar look to it. Georgia fell to Ole Miss in similar fashion. A big early hole doomed the Bulldogs early. There were points in the first half when the Bulldogs trailed by as much as 18.

The second half was a dominated by Saint Louis. The Billikens began the second half on an 23-0 run to spread the deficit even further. Georgia scored its first points of the second half five minutes into the second half.

Georgia never really got back into the game after that.

Saint Louis won almost every category. The Billikens shot 63 percent from the field. Georgia shot 33 percent. Saint Louis outrebounded Georgia 47-35. Saint Louis scored 66 points in the paint, which was the most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2015. The Bulldogs had 20.

Georgia leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia in scoring on Thursday. Wilkinson put in 30 points. Georgia’s offense wasn’t a spread out and fluid as it has been for most of the season. Smurf Millender was the only other Georgia player in double-digits. Millender scored 13 points.

The loss extends Georgia’s NCAA Tournament losing streak to seven games. Georgia hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1996 under Tubby Smith.

Historic Georgia season comes to a close

It was a historic season for Georgia. The Bulldogs won the program’s most regular season games this season with 22 wins.

Georgia head coach Mike White gave credit to Georgia’s culture and administration for pouring into the basketball program to help Georgia take the steps it has in recent years. This was Georgia’s second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“We took care of business,” White said back on March 3. “We got a lot done and got better throughout it. We’ve beaten some good teams. We’ve come a long way as a program. Of course, we coach great kids and we’ve created a culture of character, toughness, resilience, and work ethic. Good things happen when you’re about those things.”