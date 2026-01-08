Georgia safety Adrian Maddox is heading to the transfer portal

Georgia safety Adrian Maddox is the latest player to enter the transfer portal this week, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Maddox came to Georgia from UAB as a transfer last year.

The Conyers native was unable to find a role in Georgia’s secondary in his senior season. He only played in three games and had a redshirt year available.

Maddox had nine tackles this season. At UAB, he had a breakout junior campaign. Maddox had 44 tackles and one interception.

He is Georgia’s second safety to enter the transfer portal, joining Joenel Aguero, who announced his transfer on Wednesday. Georgia landed the commitment of former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes on Monday.

Georgia will return KJ Bolden, Rasean Dinkins and Kyron Jones in addition to four high school safety signees.