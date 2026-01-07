Georgia safety Joenel Aguero set to enter the transfer portal

Georgia saw a safety come into the program; now, a safety is going out. Rising senior safety Joenel Aguero has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Georgia landed Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes on Sunday.

Aguero spent a lot of the 2025 season as a starter. The junior had 39 total tackles, one interception, and two passes defensed.

Aguero suffered a wrist injury before the SEC Championship Game and was unable to play against Alabama in Atlanta. He also did not play against Ole Miss in last week’s Sugar Bowl loss.

Aguero was replaced by freshman Rasean Dinkins in the SEC Championship. He signed with Georgia as a former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy. Aguero was the No. 47 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2023.

Aguero was a high school teammate of current Bulldogs Ellis Robinson IV and Gabe Harris in Bradenton.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 15.