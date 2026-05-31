Clemson and Ohio State wanted a piece of Mount Vernon (Sandy Springs, Georgia) wide receiver Taurean Rawlins, but on Sunday, he let the world know that he was staying home, announcing his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

A three-star playmaker, Rawlins ranks as the nation’s No. 458 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the nation’s No. 64 overall wide receiver and No. 51 player in the Peach State for the cycle per the same metric.

Don’t be shocked to see those numbers go up, however.

“I’m just looking forward to spending more time around everything, getting a better view of everything,” Rawlins told DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson prior to his official visit. “I’ve been there, but I never really got to actually see for real what it’s about. I’m excited for that, just more of the in-depth experience and just spending more time with Coach Coley and everybody…I’ve liked what I’ve seen every time I’ve seen everything. So I mean, there’s probably nothing else that I really changed so far, unless a big commitment were to happen. Maybe somebody else comes in or anything like that.”

Coached by Georgia great Terrence Edwards at Mount Vernon, Rawlins becomes the ninth commitment of the Class of 2027 for the Bulldogs and is the first wide receiver to join the list. He joins other offensive weapons such as five-star running back Kemon Spell and four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar on the list.

“I went to their game against Ole Miss, and I just really like the atmosphere. A lot of people have also been telling me about the support system that I have behind me. Obviously, my coach went there, and he still holds a very good record there,” Rawlins said after adding the Bulldogs to his list earlier this year. “I’d be very interested in going there for the support system and just staying home, close to my mom and everything…It was just the fans; everybody just loved the Bulldogs. You don’t even have to go to a game to know the fan love.”

Taurean Rawlins ticks the tape at 6-feet tall, 170 pounds.

