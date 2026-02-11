Georgia sees 10 former Dawgs receive invites to NFL Combine

The Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented once again at the NFL Combine, with 10 former Dawgs making the cut for invites.

James Coley’s unit leads the way, with three wideouts from the squad set to make the trek to Indianapolis to represent Georgia. Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, and Zachariah Branch all earned the opportunity to show what they can do in front of NFL Scouts, with Branch considered the most likely for a high round pick at this juncture. Branch set the single season reception record for the Dawgs in his lone season in Athens.

In what’s become almost a yearly tradition, Todd Hartley will have a tight end at the showcase, with former four-star Oscar Delp finding himself among the list. Delp posted 20 receptions in his final season with the Dawgs, good for 261 yards and one touchdown. He also had a career-best 13.1 yards per reception for the 2025 campaign.

Standout left tackle Monroe Freeling is considered a potential first-round selection, so no surprise he got the call. He’ll be joined by fellow trenchmate Micah Morris, who anchored the guard position for the 2025 season.

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Christen Miller will represent Georgia and is sure to attract plenty of attention in interviews with his jovial personality.

Another fringe first round pick, linebacker CJ Allen will go through workouts after a career high 88 combined tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in addition to captain duties and leading the Dawgs’ defense.

Former five-star cornerback Daylen Everette also received the call, after holding down CB1 duties all season for the Dawgs.

Finally, specialists will also be represented, with punter Brett Thorson getting a chance to show scouts why he endeared himself to fans both on and off the field for the Bulldogs.

The NFL Combine will take place from February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.