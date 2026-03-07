Georgia sets school record for regular season wins after rally in Starkville

Georgia found a way to close the season out with a 102-96 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. Mike White and his staff at Georgia are now in the record books. This was Georgia’s 22nd win of the season. That is the most regular-season wins in the program’s history.

It wasn’t the showstopper performance Georgia like Tuesday. Georgia found a way to get it done on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed for much of the first half. The score was 49-42 at halftime. Georgia turned things up defensively in the second half. Mississippi State shot 73 percent in the first half.

The Bulldogs were able to keep the pace they did with strong 3-point shooting. Georgia only shot 43.8 percent from the field, but the Bulldogs hit eight of 15 3-point attempts.

The second half was more manageable for Georgia. Mississippi State was held to 48.7 percent in the second half. Georgia took advantage of Mississippi State’s turnovers. The Bulldogs scored 17 points off Mississippi State’s 16 turnovers.

Georgia entered the game knowing Mississippi State star Josh Hubbard was going to be a handful.

“He’s incredibly talented, a really good shot maker,” Georgia guard Blue Cain told reporters on Thursday. “We’re just going to have to make it difficult for him. He’s going to make shots. He’s a really good player, but we’re just going to have to try to make it as difficult for him as possible.”

Hubbard made contested shots all day. He was a major piece of the puzzle for Mississippi State’s attack as he led all scorers with 42 points.

Solid offensive performances carry the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs got a few big performances of their own on offense. Kanon Catchings led the Bulldogs for a second straight game with 23 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson added 15 points. Cain had 15 points as well. Smurf Millender had 18 points off the bench on Saturday.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will now head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs will have to wait until Saturday’s games are completed to find out their seeding for the SEC Tournament.

Games begin in Nashville on Wednesday.