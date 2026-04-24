Georgia shuffles gameday radio team for football in 2026

There are new voices of Georgia football heading into 2026. Jeff Dantzler will take over as Georgia’s play-by-play announcer, per a release from the school.

Dantzler will be joined by former Georgia offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb in the booth as an analyst. Stinchcomb was also a former All-American, Southeastern Conference and Super Bowl Champion in his playing days.

Dantzler replaces Scott Howard, who has been in place as Georgia’s radio play-by-play voice for 18 years. Howard was also the replacement for the legendary Larry Munson, who retired during the 2008 season.

Howard called both national championship victories Georgia has earned under head coach Kirby Smart.

Dantlzer moves into the role after already holding the same roles for the baseball and women’s basketball teams. He will also continue that role for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network.

“Georgia Athletics is great because of the leadership and the common purpose we share from the top down,” Dantzler said in a statement provided in the release. “I want to thank President Morehead, Josh Brooks, Kirby Smart, Georgia Athletics and Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing for this tremendous honor. As a young kid growing up in Statesboro, loving the University of Georgia, this is a dream come true. It is a wonderful honor and the opportunity of a lifetime. Like so many of the Bulldog faithful, I live and breathe by what happens on fall Saturdays. I am committed to providing our fans the very best picture and analysis as our beloved Bulldogs continue to compete for SEC and national championships. I am extremely grateful and humbled to step behind the mic and share these moments with each of you. Go Dawgs!”

Ringing endorsement

Former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley will continue his role as Georgia’s sideline reporter, a role he has held since 2021.

“Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb and D.J. Shockley share a tremendous passion for the University of Georgia,” Georgia’s Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement provided by the school. “We look forward to many more iconic calls as they bring to life exceptional moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. We also thank Scott Howard for his nearly four decades of work for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, and we are thrilled he is staying on as our men’s basketball announcer.”