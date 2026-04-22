Georgia stars earn spots on watchlists for national awards

Georgia baseball continues to garner the national spotlight. The Bulldogs sit 32-10 so far this season. The offense is humming along and the weekend pitching rotation has been a major piece of the puzzle.

The offense is running away with the team home run lead nationally. Georgia has hit 113 home runs so far this season. The national spotlight is on the Bulldogs’ offense and pitching staff.

Several Georgia stars have been named to various national watchlists on Wednesday.

Georgia pitcher Caden Aoki is on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year watch list. The award goes to the top relief pitcher in the country. Aoki is 5-0 with a 2.68 ERA and three saves. Aoki has appeared in 11 games with two starts for a total of 40.1 innings. He has registered 54 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Senior shortstop Kolby Branch is a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which goes to the nation’s top shortstop. Branch has started all 42 games. He is batting .274 with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, and a fielding percentage of .974.

Daniel Phelps and Tre Phelps both made a few prestigious hitting watchlists.

Both were among the eight players added to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award (BBNCSA) midseason watch list as well as the Golden Spikes midseason watchlist.

Jackson is batting a team-leading .378 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 18 stolen bases. Phelps is hitting .370 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI.

Georgia fell to No. 3 Georgia Tech on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford over the weekend to face SEC foe Ole Miss. Game one will get going on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.