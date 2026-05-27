Georgia learns start times for first three games of 2026 season

Georgia has the when for the first three games of the 2026 season. The Bulldogs will host at Sanford Stadium for the two weekends of the season.

They will travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas in week three.

Those three games now have a start time. The season opener against Tennessee State will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. The Tigers will come to Athens off a 2-10 season in 2025. This will be the Ohio Valley Conference foe will be facing Georgia for the first time in any sport.

Game two, a home contest against Western Kentucky, will kick off at 12:45 p.m. in Athens. The Hilltoppers finished 9-4 in 2025. The 2025 season concluded with a win over Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl.

Game three will be Georgia’s SEC opener against Arkansas. This will be Georgia’s first road game of 2026. Kickoff has been set for 12 p.m. in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will be two games into the Ryan Silverfield era when Georgia makes its way to Fayetteville.

The last meeting between the two programs came in 2021. Georgia rolled to a 37-0 win on its way to a national championship.

The rest of Georgia’s schedule will likely become available later this summer and into the season as the SEC has gone to a nine-game conference schedule. Television will select those games and make up the schedule as the season progresses.