Georgia survives a slugfest to best Auburn for 11th straight win

Another day, another Georgia baseball win. The No. 5 Bulldogs needed a slugfest to take game two from No. 4 Auburn on the road on Friday night.

Wes Johnson’s team won 9-7 on the Plains. It was a much different-looking game than Georgia’s 2-1 win on Thursday night.

“We win a close one every now and then, and this one reminded me of the Mississippi State game on Friday night that we won 3-1, and Ryan Wynn had a big home run in that one too,” Johnson said after the game on Thursday.

The win puts Georgia at 43-11 overall and 23-6 in SEC play. The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season SEC championship last weekend with a sweep over LSU in Athens.

Georgia went to Auburn and continued its hot streak. The offense once again was the story. Georgia pounded 12 hits as a team.

The Georgia attack got going right out of the gate. The first inning began with five Georgia runs. Big hits from Ryan Winn, a two-run single, and a three-run home run by Jordy Oriach highlighted the first frame.

Georgia did not stop with that. The fifth inning saw Kolby Branch hit a three-run home run as well. That put Georgia up 8-2.

Auburn rallied. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 5-4 over the next three innings. The Tigers got a four-run fifth inning. Rylan Lujo added to the Bulldogs’ lead with a solo home run. The Bulldogs’ lead was again cut to 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning after a solo home run by Bub Terrell.

Pitching performances of note for Georgia

The Bulldogs went with Dylan Vigue once again in game two of the three-game set. Vigue went 4.2 innings. He allowed seven hits, six runs, walked one and struck out six. Vigue did earn the win on Friday night for his work.

Johnson went to Paul Farley in the fifth inning. Farley pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed one run and one hit.

Zach Brown pitched the last two innings and got the save for the Bulldogs.

What’s Next?

Georgia closes out the regular season on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Auburn as Georgia goes for its third straight sweep of an SEC opponent and 12th win straight overall.

The SEC Tournament begins in Hoover next weekend. Georgia will be the top seed.