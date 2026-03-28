Georgia takes series opener over South Carolina

Athens, Ga – Georgia took the first swing in the three-game series against South Carolina on Friday night. The Bulldogs earned a 5-2 win over the Gamecocks at Foley Field.

Georgia moves to 21-6 overall and 5-2 in SEC play. The Bulldogs have won all three of their SEC series to this point.

Georgia leaned on a big second inning to decide the series opener.

Catcher Daniel Jackson struck the big blow. Jackson launched a ball into the left field parking lot for a grand slam that drove in Kolby Branch, Kenny Ishikawa, and Tre Phelps.

Jackson went up to the plate looking for the curveball that he ultimately got.

“Going into that second at bat, I was kind of just sitting on that curveball,” Jackson told reporters after the game. “And if he threw me a couple of other pitches and I got to two strikes, then from there on, I’m just trying to battle the two strikes. But I got the pitch I was looking for and got it.”

Georgia’s offense did not need a lot more. The offense had some opportunities and hit some balls hard. They did not turn into hits on the scoresheet. Georgia only managed four hits on the night. The work was done in the approach department.

Georgia had eight walks on the night. Phelps also got hit by a pitch, which was his 16th over the season.

Georgia gets a strong performance on the mound

The Bulldogs’ starting pitching performance stands out. Typical Friday night starter, Joey Volchko carried the torch on Friday night.

Volchko earned his fifth win of the season. He struck out six hitters and allowed seven hits over his 6.2 innings on Friday.

The Bulldogs followed Volchko with Justin Byrd out of the bullpen over the last three innings. Byrd allowed two hits and struck out four Gamecocks.

What’s Next?

Georgia will face the Gamecocks again on Saturday. First pitch is 2 p.m. at Foley Field.