Georgia TE Lawson Luckie announces his return for 2026

Georgia got word of another veteran planning on remaining in Athens for the 2026 season. Rising senior tight end Lawson Luckie announced on his Instagram that he was returning to Georgia for his senior season.

‘See ya next year.’ Luckie posted.

The Georgia legacy tight end signed with Georgia as the No. 145 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s been a key contributor for the last three seasons in Athens.

Luckie caught 15 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He has 41 receptions for 515 yards and eight touchdowns in his career at Georgia.

Luckie grew into one of the leaders of Georgia’s offense in 2025.

“Yeah, he’s grown in confidence,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters back in August. “He’s been around good players. He’s seen guys lead that room. He was that way at Norcross, you know? He was a leader. He’s been a leader in his own home. Lawson is just a great kid. He’s not afraid to confront and demand guys. He’s not afraid to speak up. So I’m really proud of Lawson’s growth and who he’s becoming as a man.”

Luckie will get the chance to play alongside his younger brother, four-star defensive line signee Carter Luckie. The younger Luckie brother enrolled at Georgia earlier this week.

