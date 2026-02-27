Georgia TE Oscar Delp out of drills at NFL Combine

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp won’t be taking part in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine on Friday. As a result, the Bulldogs’ tight end won’t be allowed due to a hairline fracture found in his pre-draft medical exams earlier this week. According to a source, Delp wants to take part, but the NFL Combine liability rules won’t allow him to take part. The news was first reported by WSB’s Zach Klein. It was confirmed by DawgsHQ.

Delp played the entire 2025 season with the injury. According to a source, the injury has since healed, and Delp isn’t in any pain from the injury. The injury showed up during the full-body workups done at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to the same source, Delp will take part in Georgia’s Pro-Day on March 18. He will do every drill that he won’t take part in today.

Oscar Delp got everything out of his time at Georgia

Delp contributed to the Bulldogs for four seasons. He considered going pro after his junior season, but returned to Athens for his senior season. Delp caught 70 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns in his four seasons in Athens.

The former four-star signee wanted to try to help Georgia win a national championship. Delp loved his time in Athens and expects more of the same in the years to come.

“These are my brothers, this is my team,” Delp told DawgsHQ after the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss in January. “I’ve spent the last four years of my life with them and wouldn’t change it for the world. I love this place, these fans. I wish a different outcome would happen. Georgia’s going to be back like they are every year. It’ll keep getting better. I can’t thank Coach (Kirby) Smart enough for everything. I mean, he changed my life, he partly changed my life. All these guys in this locker room changed my life. I just can’t be more thankful.”