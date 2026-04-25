Georgia TE Oscar Delp selected by New Orleans in 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp is the latest Bulldog to hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. Delp was taken No. 73 overall (3rd round) by the New Orleans Saints. Former Georgia stars Monroe Freeling (Carolina Panthers), CJ Allen and Christen Miller have already been taken in this weekend’s draft.

Delp saw some adversity throughout the NFL Draft process. His medical exams at the NFL Combine uncovered a hairline fracture in his foot. Delp had played the entire 2025 season with the injury and did not require surgery.

However, the NFL did not allow him to compete in on-field workouts in Indianapolis. Delpt had to do his on-field workouts at Georgia’s Pro Day, where he put up a 4.48 40-yard dash time.

Delp spent four seasons with the Bulldogs after signing as the No. 83 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2022.

The former West Forsyth star played a role for Georgia over all four years. Delp caught 70 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns over the last four years. Delp had 20 receptions for 261 yards and one touchdown as a senior in 2025.

Oscar Delp spurned the NFL once

He considered leaving Georgia to head to the NFL following the 2024 season. Delp opted to return to Georgia in hopes of winning a national championship.

The Bulldogs fell in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season. Delp left grateful for Georgia as a program despite not reaching the goal he set out for in his senior season.

“These are my brothers, this is my team,” Delp said following the Sugar Bowl. “I’ve spent the last four years of my life with them and wouldn’t change it for the world. I love this place, these fans. I wish a different outcome would happen. Georgia’s going to be back like they are every year. It’ll keep getting better. I can’t thank Coach (Kirby) Smart enough for everything. I mean, he changed my life, he partly changed my life. All these guys in this locker room changed my life. I just can’t be more thankful.”