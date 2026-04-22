Georgia Tech offense explodes to down Georgia at Truist Park

Atlanta, Ga – Georgia ran into one of the only teams in America as hot as they have been over the first half of the college baseball season on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech ran over Georgia 14-4 at Truist Park in the annual neutral-site matchup. The two teams came to Atlanta with a lot of hype surrounding the matchup. Georgia Tech entered the game as the No. 3-ranked team in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings. The Bulldogs were the No. 5 team in the latest polls, fresh off a series win over Arkansas over the weekend.

The Bulldogs struck first, but Georgia Tech’s offense was too potent across each inning on Tuesday night.

Georgia got a two-run home run from Michael O’Shaughnessy in the top of the first inning. O’Shaughnessy hit a second home run in the fifth inning. That one was a solo shot.

The Yellow Jackets overwhelmed the Georgia offense with their own. The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the first two innings, three in the third, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Georgia Tech had 14 hits. Georgia put up 10 hits. The Bulldogs were without the big hit on a few occasions. Georgia was 2-for-13 with runners on. Georgia Tech was 8-for-17. The Yellow Jackets also had five two-out hits as well.

The Bulldogs went deep into the bullpen to get through the seven innings played on Tuesday night. Paul Farley got the start.

He went two innings. Farley allowed six hits, four earned runs and walked one. Farley struck out one hitter.

The Bulldogs used Jordan Stephens, Grant Edwards, Kenny Ishikawa, Luke Wiltrakis and Caleb Jameson to get through six innings of work.

What’s Next?

Georgia will again be on the road in SEC play this weekend. The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss beginning on Friday. Game one is set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.