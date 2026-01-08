Georgia Tech WR transfer Isiah Canion commits to Georgia

Georgia continues to stay hot in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have landed former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have two more years of eligibility.

The former Yellow Jacket playmaker was in Athens for a visit on Tuesday. The Bulldogs had a need at the outside wide receiver position as well as the slot after the season came to a close last Thursday.

Georgia is losing Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young, Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell from the 2025 roster. It returns a ton of young talent, but little experience.

Canion provided Georgia Tech with some big-play potential in 2025. He caught 33 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Georgia did not offer Canion out of high school. The Bulldogs joined his recruitment late. Canion opened up his options late. He originally committed to Notre Dame. Georgia Tech ultimately won out.

Canion is very familiar with Georgia. His high school teammates, Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins, are both freshmen for the Bulldogs. All three led Warner Robins to a state championship game, which they lost to Ware County back in 2022.

Georgia has already landed the pledge of Clemson safety commit Khalil Barnes in this transfer portal window. The portal will close on Jan. 15.