Georgia third baseman Tre Phelps wanted another shot at Omaha

Georgia third baseman Tre Phelps didn’t feel like it was time to leave Georgia. He had a decision to make when the 2025 season ended.

Phelps could have put his name up for the MLB Amateur Draft. There was buzz that he would have been taken and taken fairly early on.

If Georgia had won the national championship, Phelps could have very well been preparing to report to Florida or Arizona for some organization’s spring training.

Georgia did not win the national championship. The Bulldogs fell in the regionals. That did not sit well with Phelps. It weighed on him and kept him in Athens for his junior season.

“I’ll say I was just emotional after the way we kind of went out last year,” Phelps said. “I think I know we were a much better team than we showed in the postseason. Being able to have that second chance and come back as a junior was definitely something I was never going to get again. To have that chance and be in a position with a different group of guys who want to go past where we went last year has definitely been special already.”

Tre Phelps is looking forward to the opportunity to play natural position

Phelps is also going to play a different role for the Bulldogs in 2026. Slate Alford has been Georgia’s starting third baseman since Phelps reached Athens as a freshman.

Alford has graduated. Phelps will be moving from his utility role of playing in the outfield and first base to being a full-time third baseman.

Phelps feels comfortable at third base. He feels the move to the hot corner will make him a more relaxed hitter and a more vocal and engaged member of Georgia’s leadership system.

“I definitely feel more at home,” Phelps said. “I’m a lot closer to the pitcher. It’s like when you’re in the outfield, it’s a little bit different. You got people in the right field talking to you, or when you’re away, you got people in the outfield talking to you. I think being in the infield is kind of like you’re kind of forced to be on every single pitch. You’re looking into the dugout, you’re kind of just a little bit more locked into the game. That’s kind of, I think, a great spot for me to be in, especially given that other people just to hear me. Even the pitcher, just being able to tell them you threw a good pitch, I think that takes them a long way. Making one play that I think a lot of third basemen probably couldn’t play, that we play against, of course. Saving that pitcher 15 to 20 pitches in the inning, just being able to do little things like that.”

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Feb. 13 at Foley Field against Wright State.