Georgia tops No. 5 Auburn 2-1 for 10th straight win

Almost three weeks ago, Georgia blew an 8-0 lead and lost game one of its three-game set with Ole Miss. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a game since and grabbed their 10th straight win Thursday night at Auburn by a score of 2-1.

Georgia, which has already clinched the SEC regular season crown, is now 22-6 in league play. Those 22 wins set a school record for most victories in leage play. It is 42-11 overall with two games left in the regular season.

A pair of Stanford transfers came up huge on The Plains. Junior starting pitcher Joey Volchko allowed just one earned run and three hits in five innings of work to earn his eighth win of the season. He walked three Tiger batters and struck out six.

Matt Scott pitched the final four innings to get the save. He allowed just one hit and one walk while also striking out six batters.

Tiger pitching was almost as good as Georgia’s. The Bulldogs got both of their runs on solo home runs and both came after Auburn drew first blood in the bottom of the first on a fielder’s choice.

Daniel Jackson tied the game in the top of the fifth with his SEC-leading 26th round-tripper of the season. Ryan Wynn, getting the start at second base, gave the Bulldogs a lead that they would not relinquish one inning later with a solo shot of his own.

Then it was up to Scott to hold on the rest of the way. Only two Tigers reached base in his four innings of work. One of those came in the bottom of the ninth on a four-pitch walk with one out. Scott struck out red-hot left fielder Bub Terrell for the second out. He got Logan Gregorio to ground out to first to end the game.

Georgia and Auburn are set to play two more with Friday nights first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The two teams will cap off the regular season on Saturday with first pitch set for 3 p.m. ET.