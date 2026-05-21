Georgia visits major OL target, latest on Justice Fitzpatrick

The May break is about to be over and starting next Wednesday, Georgia players will be back in town for workouts, walk throughs, etc.

I did some checking, and we are expecting 2026 cornerback signee Justice Fitzpatrick to be in town late next week. He should be participating in workouts in a limited role, but I am told that he’s doing very well in his recovery.

It sounds like Georgia expects him to be cleared sooner rather than later, and I’m talking about a full release for physical activity. This isn’t much of a surprised because he attacked his rehab after tearing his ACL in the state semifinals last December.

From everything I’ve heard, I expect him to be full go when camp starts. He was a major get for Georgia in the 2026 class, beating out Ohio State and Miami.

*** Phil Rauscher isn’t wasting time or opportunity when it comes to getting in front of Parkview offensive tackle JJ Brown. He was with Brown again on Tuesday after Brown was just in AThens this past weekend. The four-star offensive tackle will be back in Athens on June 5 for his official visit.

Prior to that, he will be at Clems on May 29, that is typically the only weekend that the Tigers have official visits. The Tigers push hard to get players to commit and shut their recruitments down with that trip. I fully expect Brown to make his official visit to Athens the following weekend, for what that’s worth.

*** Georgia staff and players will basically get a break starting tomorrow (Friday) until Wednesday of next week. After that, the grind begins toward the 2026 season. UGA staff will have visitors and campers on campus pretty much every day from May 31 to Jun 21. That’s a wild three weeks.