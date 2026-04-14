Georgia wins a slugfest against East Tennesse State

Athens, Ga – Georgia had another one of its mid-week shootouts in Athens on Tuesday at Foley Field. The Bulldogs held on for a 12-10 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The two teams combined for 24 hits between them. Georgia’s firepower prevailed over the long haul. The Bulldogs added to their national home run lead on Tuesday. Georgia came into the game with 98 home runs so far this season. The next closest team is Vanderbilt with 78 home runs.

The Bulldogs sent two balls over the Foley Field fences on Tuesday. Georgia had offense for nearly every sequence and response from ETSU.

ETSU jumped on the board in the top of the first. Georgia responded with five runs in the bottom half to set an early pace.

ETSU scored twice in the top of the second. Georgia added one run to its lead. Georgia saw the lead shrink to 7-6.

The Georgia offense again responded. Henry Allen hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 11-6 in the bottom of the fifth. Tristan Curless’ second three-run home run of the day cut the lead to 11-9. Michael O’Shaughnessy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh in relief of Tre Phelps, who exited after being hit by a pitch.

It was his 10th of the season.

Georgia uses a committee on the mound

The Bulldogs started Kenny Ishikawa on Tuesday. He went 1.2 innings, allowed three hits and three runs. He walked two batters and struck out two hitters.

Isikawa was relieved by Paul Farley, who took care of the bulk of the work for Georgia on Tuesday. Farley went 2.1 innings, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.

Georgia cobbled together the rest with appearances for Teddy Brennan, Thomas Ellisen, Mason Kosowick and Matt Scott, who got the save.

What’s next?

Georgia will hit the road for a weekend SEC series. The Bulldogs will travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m.